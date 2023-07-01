Mahi V Raghav’s Latest Tweet Hints At Update On Yatra 2; Fans Can't Wait

Telugu filmmaker Mahi V Raghav is currently dominating the headlines due to his successful crime drama series, Shaitan. It has been streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar since June 15. Currently, Raghav is gearing up for the sequel of his successful film Yatra. The sequel is based on the life of late politician YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s padayatra. Now, Mahi V Raghav has come up with an interesting update, which fans are anticipating is related to Yatra 2. On June 28, he tweeted: “July 8, 2023”. July 8 will mark the 74th birth anniversary of YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

Social media users felt Raghav hinted that there will be an important update regarding Yatra 2 on July 8.

Another fan hoped that he would unveil the poster of Yatra 2 on that day.

Raghav’s followers are also looking forward to knowing who will play Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s role in Yatra 2. He is the son of YS Rajasekhara Reddy. According to a report by India Today, actor Jiiva will play this character; but there is no official confirmation on this till now. The report has also mentioned that makers have chosen Jiiva because he closely resembles the Chief Minister.

Actor Mammootty, who essayed the role of YS Rajasekhara Reddy previously, is expected to reprise his role in the sequel. There are reports that Mammootty has charged a hefty sum of Rs 14 crore for this role. It is said that Raghav is keen to cast actors in this film, who will fit into the role – rather than casting based on popularity. UV Creations will produce Yatra 2.

According to the reports, Yatra 2 is likely to go into the production stage in August. The film’s story is believed to revolve around how Jagan Mohan Reddy emerged as a political leader after his father’s demise. YSR Reddy died in September 2009 in a helicopter crash. This incident happened a few months after he resumed office for his second tenure as Andhra Pradesh’s Chief Minister. Reportedly, 122 people across the state died of shock or suicide after his death. This prompted YS Jaganmohan Reddy, who was an MP at that time, to appeal to the people to be stoic and brave.