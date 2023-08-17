Mahira Khan To Marry Again? Shah Rukh Khan's Raees Co-Star To Tie The Knot Next Month: Report

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, who played the lead role alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Raees is all set to tie the sacred knot for the second time, post her divorce with Ali Askari. Buzz is that, the star actress has found love again and is all set to get married to her long-time boyfriend Salim Karim.

According to Pinkvilla, several media reports have claimed that Mahira Khan will get married next month. Daily Pakistan also stated that Mahira and Salim are planning to have an intimate wedding ceremony with close friends and family in attendance and that they have decided to get married at a serene hill station in Pakistan’s Punjab.

Reportedly, Mahira and Salim have been dating each other since years now, however, have been tight-lipped about the same. They have quite often been spotted together in parties and gatherings. Salim is reportedly a businessman.

Earlier this month, during an Instagram live, the actress opened up about the first time about her boyfriend. She said, “There’s a line in ‘Humsafar,’ which I thought was beautiful, where Ashar says to Khirad, ‘Pata nahi tum mujhe kis neiki kay badlay main miley ho (I don’t know what I did right to deserve you). I think the same about him.”

Back in 2007, Mahira Khan married Ali Askari. The duo parted way back in 2015. They share a son together.

On the work front, Mahira was recently in The Legend of Maula Jatt which also featured seasoned actors like Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi and Humaima Malik. Touted to be a remake of the 1979 cult classic Maula Jatt, the period action drama had amassed huge numbers at the worldwide Box Office. Not only did it become the highest-grossing Pakistani film but had also created hype in multiple countries owing to its wide release.