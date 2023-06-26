Main Atal Hoon: Pankaj Tripathi Shares A Common Interest in Poetry With Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Pankaj Tripathi has been missing from the big screen for some time, however to make up for it he is gearing up for his upcoming projects. Currently, he is in Lucknow shooting for his movie Main Atal Hoon, which is based on former Prime Minister and statesman Atal Bihari Vajpayee. There is one thing common between the reel and the real Atal, i.e. there is love for poetry and literature.

Pankaj says, “During my research for the movie Main Atal Hoon, I found out, and it’s also widely known, that apart from politics and diplomacy, Atalji was a great poet and had an immense love and attachment towards literature and language too. Through my research I find out he used to do poetry to convey his state of mind. I could relate to that because good poetry has a deep effect on me too, especially Hindi poetry. I grew up reading some of the great writers and sometimes being inspired by them I scribble a few lines in the form of poems too. It was nice to know that there are poems and poets that Atalji and I commonly like."

Main Atal Hoon will revolve around the life and political career of India’s beloved leader, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee who was not only a politician but also a poet, a gentleman and a statesman. “Getting a chance to play the role of our great leader, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee was an honour in itself. We went through rigorous reading sessions, to understand the dialect, his lifestyle and his vision for India. I feel elated today as we begin shooting for Main ATAL Hoon," Pankaj Tripathi had said said while talking about the film."

Helmed by National Award-Winning Director Ravi Jadhav, Main Atal Hoon features Pankaj Tripathi as Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the three-time Prime Minister of our Country. The film is written by Rishi Virmani and Ravi Jadhav with music by Salim – Sulaiman and lyrics by Manoj Muntashir.

Main Atal Hoon is presented by Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios, is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan & Kamlesh Bhanushali and co-produced by Bhavesh Bhanushali, Ishaan Dutta, Zeeshan Ahmad and Shivv Sharma. The film will hit theatres in December 2023.

The seasoned actor is currently looking forward to his upcoming release OMG 2, which is set to hit the big screens from August 11, 2023. Apart from that, Fukrey 3 will also be released soon, where he will be playing the role of Pandit for the third time.