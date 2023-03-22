Main Hoon Na Actor Zayed Khan Teases His New Film, Drops Hot Pics

Remember Zayed Khan? The Main Hoon Na actor who wowed us with his charming looks and acting chops in the early 2000s. He is back with an exciting update about his upcoming project. In an Instagram post, Zayed announced that his “new movie is just around the corner.” Alongside, he also shared a bunch of stunning portrait shots of himself. “Hello people! With your love and support, it's been “20 years” for me in the industry. As then, once again I’m excited to tell you guys that my new movie is just around the corner and I can’t wait to share it with you guys. Now, the next 20 years are gonna be Kickass,” Zayed captioned the post.

Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani introduced us to "Zay 2.0."

Even though Zayed Khan has been away from the big screen for quite some time now, the actor has been treating fans with some totally jaw-dropping photoshoots. For instance “The Tuxedo Deconstruct.” Zayed was dressed in a black tuxedo with a crisp white shirt. He gave a “big shoutout” to his pals fashion designer duo Falguni Peacock and Shane Peacock “for making one of the sexiest tuxedos.” “You guys. You’ll are true masters of the craft,” he added.

Zayed’s post also had a special mention for her sister Sussanne Khan. He wrote, “Styled by: Sussanne Khan… a special shoutout to you for coming up with the idea of making me wear it the way you did. Respect Sister!!!! You have style in your DNA!!!!!” Take a look:

Here is a picture perfect of Zayed Khan and his family of four. The actor shared these love-filled pictures to wish his wife, Malaika on her birthday. An excerpt from his note read, “To my darling wife Malaika. Happy Birthday love . Your simple radiating energy overwhelms us all , all the time . Thank you for building this nest . God knows how tough it is to keep it together in these times . But you manage to do it in spades.”

Zayed Khan made his debut in 2003 with the film Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne alongside Esha Deol. He is best known for his roles in Main Hoon Na, Fight Club: Members Only, Blue, Yuvvraaj, Dus, Cash, Anjaana Anjaani among others.

