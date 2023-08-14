Makers Of Anushka Shetty-starrer Miss Shetty, Mr Polishetty Tease Release Date

The upcoming Telugu film Miss Shetty, Mr Polishetty has reportedly shifted its release date to September 7, following some delays in post-production work. Initially slated for an August 4 release, the film’s makers have rescheduled its release to the first week of September due to ongoing post-production efforts. While there hasn’t been an official confirmation yet, if the film hits theatres on September 7, it will find itself in a clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s eagerly anticipated movie Jawan.

Despite the postponement, promotional activities for Miss Shetty, Mr Polishetty are yet to commence. The film has only unveiled in a teaser three months ago and has already amassed 6.5 million views.

Penned and helmed by Mahesh Babu P, the movie’s ensemble cast includes Keshav Deepak, Abhinav Gomatam, Jayasudha, Koushik Mahata, Vinni Mobstaz, Nassar, Naveen Polishetty, Murli Sharma, Anushka Shetty, Sonia, Tulasi, and Rohit Krishna Varma. Notably, Anushka Shetty makes her return to Telugu cinema after a three-year hiatus. V. Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Yogesh Sudhakara Mallineni, and Pramod Uppalapati handle the film’s production. The visual aesthetics are captured by Nirav Shah, with Radhan composing the music, including songs sung by Dhanush.

Centred around Miss Shetty, a staunch feminist who wishes to lead a life of singlehood, and Polishetty, who yearns for a committed relationship with her, the film delves into their relationship and the ensuing narrative twists. The anticipation surrounding the movie has generated significant buzz among fans eagerly awaiting its theatrical release. While audiences await official announcements from UV Creations, it’s worth noting that Miss Shetty, Mr. Polishetty is the sole high-budget Telugu film scheduled for a September release.

Reports suggest that the film’s makers expressed dissatisfaction with the final output, prompting reshoots for certain scenes and contributing to the delayed release. As the film undergoes the final touches, moviegoers are eager to experience the unique comedic romance thriller on the big screen. With Miss Shetty, Mr. Polishetty offering a distinct narrative and promising performances, film enthusiasts are keenly anticipating its eventual arrival, eager to see the tale unfold on the silver screen.