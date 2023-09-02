Makers Of Chaaver Join Onam Celebrations For Promotion Of Kunchacko Boban Movie

The film Chaaver and its makers generated quite a stir during the Pulikali festival, which serves as the culmination of the Onam festival. Director Tinu Pappachan and the Chaavera team attended the festival at the Viyyur Central in Kerala.

Special carts with posters garnered attention, and this marked the first time a film crew joined the Pulikali celebrations for promotion. Approximately 300 tigers dance to the chenda beats in Swaraj round, showcasing various tiger species including the Black Tiger, Varyan Tiger, Leopard and Fluorescent Tiger in the city. Female tigers also join in from Viyyur land.

Tinu Pappachan’s directorial Chaaver is all set to grace the silver screens on September 21. The first glimpse of Chaaver has been unveiled and fans could not keep calm. Featuring a stellar cast including Kunchacko Boban, Antony Varghese and Arjun Asokan, the film is touted to be an action thriller.

Chaaver has Joy Mathew as the screenwriter and Arun Narayan and Venu Kunnapilly as the producers. The film’s musical composition has been scored by Justin Varghese, with Jinro George as the cinematographer and Nishad Yusuf as the editor. Written by Joy Mathew, the film has supporting roles played by Sangeetha, Deepak Parambol and Anand Bbal among others.

Previously, the title poster and teaser of the film was released. It generated a huge buzz among the audience. The first poster of the film presents a striking visual, featuring all stars as stone statues. Kunchacko, the lead actor, commands the central position in the poster, while the other cast members are beneath him.

Tinu Pappachan, known for his earlier successes with action-packed thrillers like Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil and Ajagajantharam, is back with his third venture. Furthermore, this film marks Kunchacko Boban’s first collaboration with Tinu, where he takes on the character of Asokan.

Kunchacko Boban is best known for films including Anjaam Pathiraa, Take Off, Virus and Ramante Edethottam. Some of his other notable films include Nayattu, Padmini, Nizhal, Pada, 2018, Attu and Panchavarnathatha. The actor was last seen in Padmini. Now, he is all set to appear in films like Locals, Mariyam Tailors, Vazhave Mayam, and Aaraam Pathiraa, to name a few.