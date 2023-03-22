Chiranjeevi and director Meher Ramesh’s next, Bhola Shankar, is one of the most anticipated films of 2023. The makers have made an official announcement about its release date on the occasion of Ugadi. Bhola Shankar will be released in theatres worldwide on August 11. The film will take the advantage of a long weekend owing to the August 15 Independence Day holiday (Tuesday). Furthermore, Chiranjeevi’s birthday, the biggest festival for his fans, falls on August 22. A special poster featuring Chiranjeevi, Keerthy Suresh and Tamannaah Bhatia has also been released by the makers. The actors were seen in their traditional avatars.

Talking about the film, Tamannaah will play the leading lady opposite Chiranjeevi and Keerthy Suresh will play Chiranjeevi’s sister. Sushanth plays a very special lover boy role in the film. Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainments is producing Bhola Shankar in collaboration with Creative Commercials.

Raghu Babu, Murali Sharma, Ravi Shankar, Vennela Kishore, Tulasi, Sri Mukhi, Bithiri Sathi, Satya, Getup Srinu, Rashmi Gautam, and Uttej also star in the upcoming film. Dudley is handling the cinematography and editing is handled by Marthand K Venkatesh.

Talking about Chiranjeevi’s last film, fans were overjoyed when his long-awaited film Waltair Veerayya was released on January 13 on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. Fans had high hopes for Waltair Veerayya, as Chiranjeevi had back-to-back fails with Acharya and Godfather last year. The action comedy dominated the box office and became a blockbuster.

Waltair Veerayya set a record for the highest-grossing film at Andhra Pradesh’s Jagadamba Theatre. Previously, this record was held by RRR. Waltair Veerayya has also surpassed the two million dollar mark in the United States. It set a record as the third film in Chiranjeevi’s career to gross over 2 million dollars in the US. His films Khaidi No 150 and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy had previously made the list.

