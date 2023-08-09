Makers Of Guntur Kaaram Release Mahesh Babu's First Look From Film On His Birthday

Amid the anticipation surrounding Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film Guntur Kaaram, directed by Trivikram Srinivas, an unexpected announcement has added excitement to the buzz. Originally slated for a Sankranthi release on January 13th, 2024, concerns had arisen due to shoot delays. On Mahesh Babu’s birthday, the movie makers shared an exciting update that brought joy to fans and movie enthusiasts.

Today, the film unit unveiled a special birthday poster for Mahesh Babu, and to everyone’s surprise, the release date of Guntur Kaaram has been moved up by a day. The movie is now set to release on January 12th, firmly competing in the Sankranthi lineup. This update brings a lot of joy to Mahesh Babu’s fans. The birthday poster depicts Mahesh Babu in a lungi, lighting a beedi, and exuding a cool and charismatic vibe.

In the poster, Mahesh Babu exudes a strikingly stylish demeanour, wearing a fashion-forward Farfetch R13 Bleach Wash Plaid Long-Sleeve Shirt in classic black. The shirt, a true embodiment of elegance, comes with a luxurious price tag of Rs 74,509. Indeed, Mahesh Babu’s fashion choice not only accentuates his charisma but also brings an air of intrigue to his character in the film.

The upcoming shooting phase of this extravagant production, produced by S Radhakrishna of Haarika & Hassine Creations, will begin shortly. The film stars Sreeleela as Mahesh Babu’s romantic counterpart, and the music is composed by SS Thaman.

In a recent interview, an exciting revelation emerged, the esteemed actress Ramya Krishnan has been officially cast in a significant role in Guntur Kaaram. This announcement not only marks a nostalgic reunion between Ramya Krishnan and Mahesh Babu, who last appeared together 19 years ago in Nani, but also brings a valuable layer of depth and complexity to the movie’s ensemble cast.

Apart from Guntur Karam, the highly anticipated pan-India movie Kalki 2898 AD is set for release in January 2024, featuring stars like Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and more. In addition to that, director Prasanth Varna’s superhero-action film Hanu Man, starring Teja Sajja, is also scheduled for a Sankranthi release. But, there are reports that the release of Kalki 2898 AD might face delays and could potentially be moved to May 2024