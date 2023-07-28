Makers Of Jaladhara Pumpset Since 1962 Share Sneak Peek Of The Film

The makers of the Malayalam film Jaladhara Pumpset Since 1962 have released a sneak peek of the film. A 49-second video features the lead actors which include Urvashi and Indrans. Both actors are seen having a conversation, which is a complete humour treat for viewers. The comic timing of the actors, their acting and the blend of everything are perfectly portrayed by them. The video has received approximately 44,000 views in a day.

The movie has been directed by Ashish Chinnappa. In one of his interviews with E Times, he shared that the story of the film revolves around a pump set. The story has been set in a fictional village named Muthiragandi, he added.

Jaladhara Pumpset Since 1962 is a satire that has caricatured characters in it. He further added that viewers will be able to see Urvashi in a full-length role after a long time in Malayalam cinema. And after continuously doing serious and intense roles, Indrans will be seen in comedy roles as the movie is a complete entertainment and a family drama that will be worth watching, the director Chinnappa added.

The script of the movie is written by Sanu K Chandran, Ashish Chinnappa and Prajin MP. Apart from Urvashi and Indrans, the movie cast includes Johny Antony, Sajin Cherukayil, Vijayaraghavan, Sanusha, Nisha Sarangh, TG Ravi, Vishnu Govindhan, Shivaji Guruvayoor, Jayan Cherthala, Althaf Salim and others. The music in the film is given by Kailas and it is produced by Baiju Chellamma, Arya Prithviraj, Sagar and Sanita Sasidharan. Odukkathil Viswajith has done the cinematography for the movie which has been shot under the banner of Wonderframes Filmland.

Indrans, who has done more than 500 films in his career, has many projects lined up that will be released this year or in the upcoming year. His next release is in September, under the direction of Sagar which is titled Kanaka Rajyam. Following that, on October 11, the Malayalam film Lona, directed by Biju Bernad will be released, and after a week, his next movie, Water Oru Parinamam will hit the big screen on October 19. Other than this, Joothan, Pori Veyil, Buddhan Chirikunnu, Centimetre, The Third Murder, Athade, Rani, Sthree, Makkana and Mysore 150KM are some of Indrans’ films.