Makers Of Mahesh Babu's Next Have A Surprise For Fans On Actor's Birthday

Mahesh Babu is one of the biggest superstars in the South Indian film industry. The actor has been a part of some of the biggest hits and enjoys a massive fan following across the country. There have been various reports of the collaboration between star director SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu. According to reports, Rajamouli’s next film will be with the actor, and it is tentatively titled #SSMB29. There have been several updates regarding the film. Now, there’s news that the makers of the film will be revealing a major update regarding the film on Mahesh Bbau’s birthday next week, on August 9.

According to reports, Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli’s highly anticipated collaboration, tentatively titled #SSMB29 will be announced officially on Mahesh Babu’s birthday on August 9. There have also been reports that the makers will also reveal a concept poster for the project. Reportedly, the film will be made on a large scale and will be produced under the banner of Sri Durga Arts. SS Rajamouli’s father, Vijayendra Prasad, is writing the story of the film. The film is expected to be a big action entertainer and will have Mahesh Babu in a never-before-seen avatar.

It was found that the film will be a huge project and will not just be restricted to India. Reportedly, it will be shot extensively in parts of Africa and released in 18 languages. The global recognition received by RRR has given a lot of popularity to Rajamouli in Hollywood as well, and he will be aiming to use that to the film’s advantage.

Recently, Rajamouli has also signed a contract with the Creative Artists Agency (CAA), which is a famous Hollywood agency. Apart from casting, the agency also offers marketing and promotion of films in Hollywood.

In terms of casting, no name has been finalised yet. There have been various rumours that Deepika Padukone will be seen as the female lead, as she has already been a part of a Hollywood project. It was also found that Kamal Haasan will also play an important role in the project. The makers are also expecting to bring various superstars all around the world.