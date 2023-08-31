Makers Of Malayalam Film Maharani Release New Single; Watch Here

In an exciting development, a captivating song from the upcoming Malayalam movie Maharani was unveiled online just hours ago. Titled Chathayadina Paatu, the song made its debut on YouTube, delivering a refreshing folk-style melody that has already caught the attention of eager listeners.

The song’s video is presented in a lyrical format, providing a glimpse into the film’s main characters and storyline. The music for Chathayadina Paatu is composed by Govind Vasantha, with lyrics penned by Anwar Ali. The soulful vocals are rendered by Kapil Kapilan. The song’s folk-infused style promises a unique and vibrant auditory experience.

From the visual representation of the song, it’s evident that Maharani is poised to be a comedy that is set to captivate and entertain the audience. The much-anticipated film is scheduled for release on September 2, promising a delightful cinematic experience.

The lyrical video for Chathayadina Paatu was exclusively released on the Matinee Muzic YouTube channel. Within just a few hours of its release, the video has garnered thousands of views and received an abundance of likes. Enthusiastic fans are showering their support on the film and the song alike, expressing their best wishes for the success of the venture.

The film boasts a talented ensemble cast including Roshan Mathew, Shine Tom Chacko, Balu Varghese, Harisree Ashokan, Johnny Antony, Jaffer Idukki, Gokulan, Kailash, Ashwath Lal, Appunni Sasi, Unni Lalu, Adil Ibrahim, and more.

Directed by G Marthandan and produced by Badusha Productions and Sujith Balan for SB Films, Maharani promises a delightful blend of comedy and entertainment. The cinematography is handled by Loganathan Srinivasan, with Noufal Abdullah overseeing the editing. Gopi Sunder’s skilful touch adds depth to the background music.

The film’s production team includes Sudharman Vallikunnu, Zakir Hussain, and Hiran. Chief associate directors Ajay Chandrika and Pottayilkada play a pivotal role in the film’s creation. The makeup and costumes are curated by Jith Payyannur and Sameera Saneesh, while Aji Muscat captures the essence through stills. The artistry of stunts and dance sequences is orchestrated by Dinesh Master, and Obscura Entertainments takes the helm of digital marketing.