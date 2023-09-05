Makers Of Nadikalil Sundari Yamuna Launch Poster On The Occasion Of Onam

Following the announcement of the release date of the Malayalam movie, Nadikalil Sundari Yamuna, the makers have dropped the poster of the movie. The movie has been scheduled to hit the theatres on September 15.

A recently released poster of Nadikalil Sundari Yamuna shows a landscape of Kannur in the backdrop. In the poster, the two nemesis, Kannan and Vidhyadharan are seen as having a tug of war while the heroine is barely recognizable in the poster. As per the reports, the satirical fight family drama film revolves around the story of these two ordinary men which features Aju Varghese as Vidhyadharan and Dhyan Srinivasan as Kannan in the movie.

Reportedly, the character of Dhyan Srinivasan has been inspired by the character of Murali from the 2021 Malayalam movie Vellam.

Besides Aju Varghese and Dhyan Srinivasan, the movie includes Sudheesh, Nirmal Palazhi, Kalabhavan, Navas Vallikunnu, Aneesh, Parvana, Aami, Unni Raja, Bhanu Payyannur, Devaraj Kozhikode, Rajesh Azhikodan, Sohan Seenulal, Sarath Lal, Kiran Ramesh, and, Vismaya Sasikumar is featured in pivotal roles in Nadikalil Sundari Yamuna.

The movie Nadikalil Sundari Yamuna has been written and helmed by the debutant director Vijesh Panathoor and Unni Vellara. Additionally, the movie is being distributed by Crescent Release through Cinematic Films.

Faizal Ali handled the cinematography while the editing of the film was done by Rathin Radhakrishnan. The songs in Nadikalil Sundari Yamuna have been written by Manu Manjith and Harinarayan while they have been composed by Arun Muralidharan. Apart from that, Shankar Sarma has handled the background music of the film.

As per the reports, the digital rights of the film, Nadikalil Sundari Yamuna have been confirmed by a prominent streaming platform, whose name is yet to be announced to the public.

Previously, Dhyan Srinivasan was last seen in 2023 in the released Malayalam movie Jailer, in which he played the role of Jailer Shantaram. On the other hand, Aju Varghese was seen playing the role of Monichan in Sinto Sunny’s directed Pappachan Olivilaanu. The movie was released on August 4, 2023.