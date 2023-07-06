Makers Of Padmini, Starring Kunchacko Boban, Release Trailer; Watch Here

The highly anticipated movie Padmini, starring Kunchako Boban, has been creating quite a buzz ever since its announcement. Fans were eagerly awaiting updates, and now, the makers have finally released the much-awaited trailer, captivating viewers with its intriguing glimpse into the film. Alongside Kunchako Boban, the movie features Madonna Sebastian, Aparna Balamurali, and Vincy Aloshious in significant roles, promising a power-packed ensemble.

In the trailer, Kunchako Boban shines as he portrays the role of a teacher. The film is expected to offer lighthearted entertainment, drawing audiences into its charming narrative. Excitement surged as viewers flocked to the comment section, sharing their feedback. Users praised Kunchako Boban, with one declaring, “The evergreen romantic hero is back," while another expressed well wishes to the entire team. A sense of anticipation filled the air, as one comment stated, “Super excited to watch this movie." Heart emojis flooded the comments, underscoring the positive response. Notably, the trailer has already amassed an impressive 196,759 views on YouTube.

Before the trailer release, the makers had unveiled the intriguing first-look poster of Padmini. The poster portrays Kunchako Boban as an ordinary man standing outside a window, with three women captured within the window frames. The poster offered glimpses of Vincy Aloshious, who shares the screen with Kunchako Boban for the second time after Bheemante Vazhi. Additionally, separate posters featuring Madonna Sebastian and Aparna Balamurali were also unveiled, adding to the excitement surrounding the film.

Directed by Senna Hegde and with a screenplay by Deepu Pradeep (known for Kunjiramayanam), Padmini is produced by Little Big Films, headed by Prasobh Krishna and Suvin K. Varkey. In addition to the main cast, the film boasts a talented ensemble including Malavika Menon, Althaf Salim, Sajin Cherukayil, Ganapathy, Anand Manmadhan, Seema G. Nair, Gokulan, and James Elia. The cinematography is handled by Sreeraj Raveendran, known for his work in Senna’s previous films, Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam and 1744 White Alto, while Manu Antony takes charge of editing.

Exciting news reveals that Central Pictures will handle the theatrical release of the film, while Netflix has already secured the post-theatrical streaming rights. Due to heavy monsoons hitting Kerala, the release date of Padmini, originally set for July 7, has been postponed. Fans eagerly await further updates, counting down the days until they can witness the magic of Padmini on the silver screen.