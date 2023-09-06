Makers Of Pawan Kalyan's OG Seal The Deal For The Film's International Rights

Telugu actor Pawan Kalyan is busy with several film projects as well as his political career. An update about one of his future films, which is titled OG has surfaced online. According to news reports, the international rights for the film have been sold for the price of Rs 13 crores, to Phars Film Co. The film is directed by Sujeeth.

The cast of the film includes Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Prakash Raj, Arjun Das and Shriya Reddy. Emraan Hashmi is making his Telugu movie debut with the film, playing the role of the antagonist. The producer of the film is DVV Danayya, and the music is being handled by Thaman.

According to reports, a long schedule in Thailand is planned for the film, and Pawan Kalyan is expected to join the shoot next month.

Recently, a teaser for the film was released, to which the response of the fans was very good. It was released on the occasion of the actor’s 52nd birthday. The actor is playing the character of Ojas Gambheera aka OG. The film is being called a gangster drama. The release date for the movie is yet to be announced.

Another one of the superstar’s projects titled Hari Hara Veera Mallu is not releasing next year till the elections, announced the producer of the film AM Rathnam. According to him, the shooting is not going to resume for the time being. The film is directed by Krish. Reports further state that Krish recently shot some parts of the film with Bobby Deol and that he has not shot anything with Pawan Kalyan. The cast of the film includes Pawan Kalyan, Bobby Deol, Nidhi Agerwal, Nora Fatehi and Vikramjeet Virk.

Pawan Kalyan’s priority at the moment is politics and his releases OG and Ustaad Bhagat Singh, as per reports. OG is expected to be released in the theatres first. Ustaad Bhagat Singh will be released according to the schedule of the elections, and Hari Hara Veera Mallu will not coming till the second half of 2024.