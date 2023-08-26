Makers Of Prabhas-starrer Salaar To Release Trailer On This Date

Renowned Indian actor, Prabhas, is currently engrossed in the filming of four nationwide projects, completing them successively. Among these ventures, the eagerly awaited film Salaar, directed by Prashanth Neel, stands out. Scheduled for a grand debut on September 28, the team is all set to unveil the film’s trailer as a crucial component of their promotional strategy.

Salaar, featuring Prabhas in a leading role, promises to be another massive action blockbuster. With the filming phase concluded, the production crew is now immersed in post-production endeavours. As part of the build-up to this action-packed spectacle’s premiere, a teaser has already been released, drawing a diverse array of reactions from the eager audience.

The film’s trailer release date is set for September 07, building anticipation for the grand September 28 premiere of Salaar: Part 1 - Cease Fire. Produced in two parts, this cinematic masterpiece is not only set to hit screens in various Indian languages but will also engage global audiences with its multilingual release. The movie features music by Ravi Basrur and stars Jagapathi Babu, Shriya Reddy, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Eswara Rao in significant roles.

The buzz around Salaar is already evident, as advanced bookings have commenced internationally. Pratyangira Cinemas is primed to release the film in the United States on an unprecedented scale, while bookings are underway across various platforms. Industry insiders anticipate that the movie will break Telugu records in the days to come.

The satellite rights of Salaar have been secured by Star Ma, underscoring the massive anticipation surrounding the film. Ravi Basrur, known for his music in KGIF films, is at the helm of composing the music for this project. Hombale Films is overseeing the production.

With fans of Prabhas eagerly awaiting the arrival of Salaar, the excitement is palpable. Following this project, Prabhas is set to transition to the horror movie Raja Deluxe, directed by Maruthi.