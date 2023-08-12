Makers Of Prabhas-starrer Salar To Release Trailer On This Day? What We Know

Telugu superstar Prabhas is all set to captivate audiences with his upcoming action thriller Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire, which is generating significant anticipation among fans. With reports indicating that the shoot for the film is now complete, the production team is focusing on post-production work. The film’s teaser has already garnered immense popularity, amassing an impressive 127 million views so far. As the excitement continues to build, the movie is scheduled for release on September 28.

The film is crafted as a two-part saga and will hit screens in both national and foreign languages. The first song from the movie is slated for release on India’s Independence Day, August 15, while the trailer is expected to drop in the last week of August. Leading the music department is Ravi Basrur. The movie’s tremendous pre-release buzz has led the makers to anticipate a global box office collection of around Rs 200 crore.

As part of the film’s planned strategy, Geeta Arts, which is on the brink of completing 50 years, is securing the rights to Salaar. An official announcement regarding this partnership is yet to be made. The movie is designed to have a global impact rather than just catering to an Indian audience.

The star-studded cast includes Prabhas in the lead role, along with other notable actors such as Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Hassan, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu, Sriya Reddy, Ramachandra Raju, Madhu Guruswamy, Saptagiri, Jhansi, Naga Mahesh, Dubbaka Bhaskar Rao, and Gemini Suresh. Homable Films is at the helm of production, while UV Creations has secured the film’s rights for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. KRG Studios and Moksha Movies, along with Prathyangira Cinemas, have obtained the distribution rights for Karnataka and North America, respectively.

Prabhas, renowned for his work in Telugu cinema, is among the highest-paid actors in Indian Cinema. Beyond Salaar, his upcoming projects include the Telugu film Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, set to release on November 30. Furthermore, fans can look forward to “Kalki 2898-AD," directed by Nag Ashwin, which is anticipated to hit theaters in the early months of 2024. As the anticipation continues to grow for Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire, fans and cinephiles alike are eager to witness Prabhas in yet another electrifying cinematic performance.