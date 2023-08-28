Makers Of Ram Charan's Upcoming Sports Drama With Buchi Babu Sana Open New Office

Telugu actor Ram Charan is currently shooting for Shankar’s Game Changer, which is touted to be an action-political drama and is slated to release next year. At the same time, the RRR actor is also gearing up for yet another movie which is being directed by Uppena director Buchi Babu Sana.

The official announcement of the Ram Charan and Buchi Babu Sana movie was made a long time ago and currently, it is in the pre-production stage. If reports are anything to go by, then Ram Charan will be delivering the dialogues for the movie in Uttara Andhra dialect. Reportedly, the makers have also hired assistant writers to help with the Uttara Andhra language and its slang.

As per the recent updates of the movie, the producers have opened a new office for the upcoming movie, which is expected to be made on a massive budget. The movie will be produced by Mythri Movies, which previously backed Ram Charan’s Rangasthalam. For the opening of the new office, a pooja ceremony was held, the reports added.

Along with the producers of the movie, Buchi Babu Sana, Pushpa director Sukumar attended the Pooja ceremony as a chief guest. All of them were spotted in traditional yellow clothes and the photos from the ceremony have gone viral on the internet.

The tweet reads, “The team of RC16 from the office opening Pooja. Full-fledged pre-production is underway." The tweet has gained more than 1 lakh views.

In an interview, the director of Ram Charan’s upcoming movie, Buchi Babu Sana said that he has been working on the currently untitled project’s script for the past four years and believes the movie to be an absolute hit at the box office. The film is being hailed as a sports drama and will portray Ram Charan as an athlete.

Buchi Babu Sana is known to make rural dramas and this time too it will be the same. As per reports, Kiara Advani is also expected to star opposite Ram Charan. Speaking of the director, his movie Uppena won the National Film Award for Best Telugu Film.