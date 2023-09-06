Makers Of Ravi Teja's First Pan India Film Tiger Nageswara Rao Drop New Single

Tollywood superstar Ravi Teja is all set to make his pan-Indian debut with the highly anticipated film Tiger Nageswara Rao. The movie’s makers are leaving no stone unturned to generate excitement among fans and audiences as they promise a cinematic treat that transcends language and culture boundaries.

The film’s storyline is centred around the life of India’s most notorious thief and his love story with Sara, portrayed by Nupur Sanon. As the film is still in production, the makers have strategically embarked on promotional activities to build anticipation.

One of the major promotional highlights was the release of the song Ek Dum Ek Dum in multiple languages including Hindi. This musical extravaganza sets the tone for the film and features Ravi Teja in a playful mood alongside his love interest, played by Nupur Sanon. The catchy song, composed by GV Prakash Kumar and choreographed by renowned master Shekhar, is expected to become one of the peppiest tracks of the year.

What’s more, Ravi Teja will be flaunting his six-pack abs in the film, with the backdrop set in the 1970s, adding an intriguing dimension to his character.

Tiger Nageswara Rao marks Ravi Teja’s 71st film, and his dedicated fan base eagerly awaits this milestone. The film also boasts a star-studded cast, including Anupam Kher, Renu Desai, and Gayathri Bharadwaj in prominent roles. Tentatively set for release in October, possibly around the holiday season, the film will be available in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

The film’s teaser provides a glimpse into Ravi Teja’s character, showcasing his involvement in various ill-fated robberies across the country. Murali Sharma takes on the role of the investigative officer tasked with capturing Ravi Teja’s character. The film promises to be a departure from the typical as it explores the protagonist’s transformation from a childhood thief to a mastermind who orchestrates heists with unexpected twists.