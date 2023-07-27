Makers Of Tillu Square Drop Lyrical Video Of Ticket Eh Konakunda Song

The highly anticipated film Tillu Square has recently released the lyrical video of the song Ticket Eh Konakunda, and it is garnering attention from audiences. The song, with music composed by Ram Miriyala and lyrics penned by Kasarla Shyam, gives a sneak peek of the sizzling on-screen chemistry between the lead actors, Anupama Parameswaran and Siddhu Jonnalagadda.

As the first single Ticket Eh Konakunda hit the airwaves, it faced the challenge of living up to the soaring expectations and inevitable comparisons to the widely celebrated DJ Tillu title song. Overall, the song has received mixed reviews from the audience. One aspect that stands out and has become the talk of the town is the undeniable chemistry between Anupama and Siddhu, which has captured the spotlight.

The lyrical video has been a hit on YouTube, garnering over 3.4 million views and still counting. Social media users have expressed their excitement and anticipation for the movie. One user conveyed, “On behalf of all Tillu fans in the world, I wish this movie great success." Another praised music composer Ram Miriyala, stating, “His songs make us forget ourselves." A user also remarked, “It’s not a song, It’s PURE GOOSEBUMPS."

Tillu Square features Anupama Parameswaran in the female lead role, while Neha Shetty reprises her role from the first instalment. Produced by Sitara Entertainments and directed by Mallik Ram, the film promises to be a captivating venture. Co-produced by Suryadevara Nagavamsi, with distribution handled by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, the movie aims to enthral audiences.

Looking back at the success of the first part, DJ Tillu, credit goes to the direction of Vimal Krishna, who brought out exceptional performances from the entire cast.

Siddhu Jonnalagadda rose to fame with his roles in films like DJ Tillu, Krishna and His Leela, and Maa Vintha Gaadha Vinuma. His upcoming projects include an untitled film with Kalyan Krishna Kurasala and another untitled project with Neeraja Kona.

Meanwhile, Anupama Parameswaran has made a mark in the industry with acclaimed films such as Premam, Kodi, and Karthikeya 2.