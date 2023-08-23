Makers Of TVF Panchayat Drop Big Hint About The Release Of Season 3

The comedic brilliance of the Jitendra Kumar-led series Panchayat has struck a chord with audiences, as is seen by the roaring success of its first two seasons. With each character earning heaps of praise, the fervour for the upcoming third season has reached a fever pitch. As fans eagerly await the next chapter, intriguing updates have begun circulating. Let’s delve into the latest developments.

In a recent interaction with the media, Chandan Roy, the actor who portrayed Vikas, the assistant secretary of the Panchayat office, shared insights into Panchayat Season 3. According to Roy, the anticipated release of the third season is slated for the end of January 2024. It is to be noted that the shooting of the fifth episode has already wrapped up, indicating significant progress. Roy also revealed that the upcoming season will feature a total of eight episodes, with the third episode still pending shooting. The picturesque locale of Sehore, near Bhopal, serves as the backdrop for the series, offering a serene canvas for the story to unfold.

The monsoon season has prompted a temporary pause in filming. Roy explained that the crew is eagerly waiting for the rain to subside, after which shooting will resume in full swing in Sehore.

Rumblings of the production timeline don’t end there. Speculations suggest that the trailer for Panchayat Season 3 will be released on Amazon Prime and YouTube shortly after the completion of filming. While specific dates remain under wraps, rumours abound that a tantalizing teaser might precede the trailer’s launch, creating a buzz months before the actual series release.

The narrative of Panchayat, penned by Chandan Kumar and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, resonates with its audience. Alongside Jitendra Kumar, the show boasts a talented ensemble cast, including Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar, Ashok Pathak, Faisal Malik, and Sunita Rajwar, who each bring their characters to life.

The series weaves around the tale of an engineering graduate forced to assume the role of a panchayat secretary in a fictional village in Phulera, Uttar Pradesh, due to limited job prospects. With its first season gracing Amazon Prime Video on April 3, 2020, and the subsequent season premiering on May 18, 2022, Panchayat has carved a niche for itself in the hearts of viewers. Now, as the show retains its status as a top trending title in India, the eager anticipation for the third instalment is palpable among fans.