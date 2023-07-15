Makers Of Virunnu Release First Look Poster, Seek Support Of Audiences

The makers of upcoming Tamil Film Virunnu have unveiled the intriguing first look poster, offering viewers a glimpse into an exciting and mysterious story. The presence of the Illuminati symbol on the poster hints at a thriller drama. Filmmaker Kannan Thamarakkulam, known for his previous works in mystery thrillers such as Angels and Demons, has once again captured the attention of audiences with yet another film of same genre.

Actor Arjun Sarja is making his return to the Malayalam industry with the upcoming film Virunnu while Nikki Galrani will be playing the female lead.

The makers of the movie shared the first glimpse of the poster on Instagram, expressing their excitement and seeking support from the public. They also commended director Kannan Thamarakkulam and the exceptional cast and crew involved in the project.

Virunnu is touted as an action drama with multiple mysteries woven into its narrative. The film will also feature Aju Varghese, Asha Sharath, Priyanka Sreelakshmi, and Gireesh Neyyar in pivotal roles.

Written by Dinesh Pallath, the movie has been bankrolled by Neyyar Films and will be released in the Malayalam language. Fans can anticipate its release on September 29.

Arjun Sarja, a veteran actor with over 160 films to his credit, has primarily worked in Tamil cinema but has also made appearances in Malayalam and Hindi films. In addition to his acting prowess, he has also directed 12 films. Apart from Virunnu, Arjun Sarja is currently working on four other projects, including Contract in Kannada, which is set to release on August 19. He is also working in Telugu movie Rani Ranamma, directed by Kodi Ramakrishna. He is also a part of Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming Tamil movie Leo, which is helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Arjun Sarja also has Martin in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Nikki Galrani, who made her debut in 2014, will next be seen in the Malayalam film Enthoru Bhagyam, directed by Sharath A. Haridaasan. The movie is slated for a theatrical release on December 16.

As anticipation builds for the release of Virunnu, audiences eagerly await the enthralling storyline and stellar performances from the cast. With its action-packed drama and thriller storyline, the film promises an exciting cinematic experience for viewers.