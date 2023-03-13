Telugu actor-director Vishwak Sen’s upcoming film Das Ka Dhamki is all set to hit the theatres on March 22, on the occasion of Ugadi. The film was originally scheduled to be released for Maha Shivratri, but it was later postponed due to unfinished business. Previously, a trailer was released, which looked entertaining and full of all commercial elements. With the film now having a new release date, a second official trailer for the film has been released.

The second trailer for Das Ka Dhamki was released on March 12. Vishwak Sen planned a grand event in Karimnagar (Telangana) for its release. While tweeting about the same, the film’s team wrote, “Das Ka Dhamki TRAILER 2.0 is out now” with a fire emoji and the trailer’s youtube link. Within just a few hours, the trailer has received over a million views on YouTube and the comments section is filled with so much love.

One of the users commented, “On behalf of all vishwaksen fans, I wish this movie to be a blockbuster movie.” Another commented, “We don’t search for old songs, we search for old memories.” One more said, “Once you give a chance to this guy, he can take the whole of Bollywood under him. His style and selection of films are just Wholesome.”

The trailer was unveiled at Markfed Ground at 5:30 pm yesterday. Das Ka Dhamki’s entire film crew attended the event.

Vishwak Sen himself directed and produced Das Ka Dhamki. The film’s female lead is Nivetha Pethuraj. The film’s storyline is also depicted in trailer 2.0. Sanjay Rudra (Vishwak Sen) creates a cancer-curing miracle drug. When he is killed in an accident, a hotel server (Vishwak again) takes his place. The rest of the story revolves around how he enters the game and handles the situation.

The film is said to be the most expensive venture in Vishwak Sen’s career so far.

Read all the Latest Movies News here