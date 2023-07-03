Makers Release Teaser Of Saiju Kurup-starrer Pappachan Olivilanu

The makers of Saiju Kurup’s Pappachan Olivilanu have released a teaser ahead of the film’s release. The teaser focuses on a day in the life of a lorry driver Pothu Pappachan, played by Saiju Kurup. The teaser immerses the audience in Pappachan’s adventurous existence. In the preview, Saiju Kurup appears to be in good spirits, implying that the audience is in for a good time.

Directed by Sinto Sunny the movie, apart from Saiju Kurup, the movie also stars Srinda, Darshana, Aju Varghese, Vijayaraghavan, Jagadeesh, Prashanth Alexander, and Kottayam Nazeer. Sinto Sunny also wrote the script for the movie. Sreejith Nair has spun the lens for Pappachan Olivilanu.

A few months back, on the occasion of actor Saiju Kurupp’s birthday, Sinto Sunny presented the film’s first look poster which was designed by him only. In the poster, Saiju Kurupp was seen holding a rabbit in his right hand while carrying a shotgun and coir on his left and right shoulders.

While posting the first look he wrote, “Hello friends and family, here is the first look of PAPACHAN OLIVILAANU written and directed by Sinto Sunny and Produced by Thomas Thiruvalla Films…it’s a family feel-good comedy movie…hope to keep you all entertained throughout the movie…Cinematography is handled by Sreejith Nair and Music is composed by Ousephachan.”

Pappachan Olivilanu, billed as a family entertainer, is co-produced by Vinod Shornur and Thomas Thiruvalla Films acts as the main producer of the movie. Ouseppachan composed the soundtrack for the film, and the technical team includes Sreejith Nair behind the camera and Rathin Radhakrishnan at the editing table. B K Harinarayanan and Sinto Sunny wrote the lyrics for the song.

Saiju Kurupp was last seen with Suraj Venjaramoodu and Basil Joseph in Adithyan Chandrashekar’s Enkilum Chandrike. After Pappachan Olivilanu, Saiju Kurupp’s next film will be Aniesh Upasana’s Janaki Jaane, in which he will star alongside Navya Nair. In addition, the actor has other projects in various stages of production, including Bermuda, Pallotti, and Sthanarthi Sreekuttan.