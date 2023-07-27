Makers Wrap Vivekanandan Viralaanu, Producer Naseeb Rahman Shares Heartfelt Message

The much-awaited Malayalam film Vivekanandan Viralaanu, directed by veteran filmmaker Kamal, has recently concluded its filming and is now in the post-production stage. The movie stars the talented actor Shine Tom Chacko in the lead role and is jointly bankrolled by Naseeb Rahman and Shelly Raj under the banner of Nediyath Productions. With the completion of the shooting, producer Naseeb Rahman took to social media to share his heartwarming experience of working with Kamal and Shine Tom Chacko, capturing the attention of fans and film enthusiasts alike.

On Wednesday, Naseeb Rahman delighted fans by sharing snippets from the film’s set on his official Facebook handle. The images showcased the camaraderie among the actors, director, and crew members. In a touching note accompanying the pictures, Naseeb expressed his gratitude towards director Kamal, whom he described as a visionary in Malayalam cinema. Having come from Kalpeni Island in Lakshadweep with big dreams of working in the industry, Naseeb was thrilled when Kamal narrated the story of Vivekanandan Viralaanu, instantly deciding to produce the film.

During the filming process, Naseeb witnessed Kamal’s unwavering commitment and energy. The shooting often extended late into the night, yet Kamal would be full of vigour the next morning. Even when battling a severe fever, Kamal refused to rest, exemplifying his dedication to the project. Despite a brief hospitalization, Kamal’s priority was the film, and his commitment ensured that the shooting was completed within a remarkable forty days.

Shine Tom Chacko, the lead actor in the film, proved his professionalism by consistently arriving on set punctually. The cast, including Grace Antony, Sminu Sijo, Swaswika, Johny Antony, Mareena Michael, Sidhartha Siva Maala Parvathy, and Manju Pillai, contributed stellar performances, adding depth to the story.

Behind the camera, cinematographer Prakash Velayudhan exhibited remarkable skill and dedication, while the entire crew worked in harmony, creating a supportive and productive atmosphere on set. Naseeb expressed his joy at having the opportunity to collaborate with such talented individuals, making the filmmaking journey even more memorable.

Vivekanandan Viralaanu promises to be a compelling film, featuring a stellar ensemble cast and a talented technical team. Alongside Shine Tom Chacko, the movie showcases the brilliant performances of Grace Antony, Sminu Sijo, Swaswika, Johny Antony, Mareena Michael, Sidhartha Siva Maala Parvathy, and Manju Pillai in pivotal roles. Prakash Velayudhan’s cinematography adds visual brilliance to the narrative, while the editing, skillfully handled by Ranjan Abraham, will elevate the storytelling experience. Music director Bijibal’s melodious compositions are expected to enhance the film’s emotional impact.