Malaika Arora, Aisha Sharma, Vicky Kaushal: How B'Town Is Giving Us Summer Gym Wear Goals

Apart from films, fashion and fitness are two other things our Bollywood industry is known for. When it comes to fitness, several celebs dish out major workout goals. Time and again, they are captured in town on their way to gyms and fitness clubs Having said that, our cameramen bumped into 5 celebrities marking their attendance at the gym today.

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan was papped coming out of his gym. He was seen donning an all grey athleisure. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik Aaryan will next be seen alongside Kiara Advani in Satyaprem Ki Katha. This will be their second collaboration post Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Shehzada with Kriti Sanon.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora is a huge advocate of mental well-being, yoga and physical health. The actress was earlier spotted outside her gym donning a white T-shirt teamed with black tights. While she stepped out of her car, she caressed her pet dog Casper.

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal looked fit and fabulous as the paparazzi captured him. He donned a white T-shirt teamed with black joggers. He even donned black tinted shades and waved at the shutterbugs. On the work front, the actor will next be seen alongside Sara Ali Khan in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, which has been helmed by Laxman Utekar.

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh donned one of her brightest smiles as the shutterbugs captured her. She wore an orange top paired with black tights. With a neat ponytail, the actress made her way to the gym. On the work front, the actress currently has a series of projects in her pipeline, which includes the Tamil science fiction film Ayalaan opposite Sivakarthikeyan. She will also be seen in S Shankar’s vigilante actioner Indian 2, headlined by Kamal Haasan. She has also signed Meri Patni Ka Remake and 31 October Ladies Night.

Khushi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor was also captured outside a gym in town. The actress kept it comfy and causal in orange athleisure. The young star kid enjoys a massive fan following. She is all set to make her film debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies along with Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda.

Aisha Sharma

Our cameramen also bumped into Aisha Sharma as she walked into her gym. The actress donned a black athleisure consisting of a sports bra and joggers.