Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor Jet Off For Vacation Amid Wedding Rumours; Watch

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been dating for quite some time now and in one of her recent interviews, the actress also hinted at a probable marriage. Now, the couple jetted off to an undisclosed location amid their wedding rumours. Videos shared by paparazzi pages see them arriving at the airport. For her airport look, Malaika went with a white satin shirt which she paired with black pants. She can be seen holding a jacket of the same colour.

Arjun, on the other hand, can be seen wearing a casual t-shirt with a denim jacket. He looked dapper as he entered the airport with a pair of glasses on. Watch:

As soon as the video was shared, netizens took to the comment section to praise Malaika’s beauty and also quipped that the two should get married now. One comment read, “Ab to inhe shadi kr hi Leni chahiye..wt say☺️" while another user commented, “Can’t lie she’s actually a natural beauty"

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been dating for a couple of years now. Prior to this, the actress was married to Salman Khan’s brother Arbaaz Khan. The two are now co-parenting their son Arhaan and share a cordial bond with each other.

Recently, in one of her interviews, the actress dropped a major hint about wanting to get married to Arjun. “I feel like I am in my prime right now, and I want to work like this for the next 30 years. I don’t want to take a backseat; I want to explore so many businesses, I want to travel, and I would love to set up a home with Arjun and take our relationship to the next level because I think we both are ready for it," Malika Arora told Brides Today.

