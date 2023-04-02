Malaika Arora Celebrates ‘A Second Chance at Life’ With Priceless Video, Writes ‘One Year Since My Accident…’

Malaika Arora has come a long way from last year when she had met with a terrible road accident that gave her major trauma. The model and actress who frequently keeps her social media updated with glimpses from her life shared a motivational reel to celebrate a ‘second chance at life’.

On Sunday, Malaika Arora took to her Instagram feed to drop a reel consisting of sundry montages and important moments from her life that took place post the accident and her recovery. It showed fleeting glimpses of Malaika Arora inside an auto, dancing with her sister Amrita Arora, boomerangs with Karan Johar, clips of her chilling with her pet pooches, some excerpts from her show Moving With Malika, paparazzi pictures and videos of herself with Arjun Kapoor and much more.

Along with the reel, Malaika also penned a heartfelt note as her caption. She wrote,

“A second chance at life…another dance with life! One year since my accident ,yet one year of sheer gratitude in my heart for this magic called life! While it took me some time to overcome what had happened with me, the second chance that i got itself supersedes any shred of fear or shock left in my heart. Today, as I look back upon this day after a year, i just feel happy and content about where i am today. Love and light to everyone who’s dealing with a difficult situation in life right now. Always remember, it will get better!❤️ #gratitude #livelifetothefullest."

For the unaware, the accident had taken place on April 2 in Khopoli on Mumbai-Pune expressway. Her Range Rover became collateral in a three-vehicle pile-up while she was returning to Mumbai from Pune. Although she sustained minor injuries and was sent to a hospital for treatment, she was later discharged from the hospital the following day.

In an old interview with Mid-Day, Malaika Arora had shared, “It’s not something I want to remember. Nor is it something that I can forget. Physically, I am recovering, but mentally, I feel that it doesn’t go away completely. Sometimes, if I am watching a movie that depicts an accident or shows blood, I get flashes that send shivers down my spine. I have to go through the process, and will eventually be able to move past it.”.

