Malaika Arora Gets 'All Warm And Cozy' With Arjun Kapoor in Mushy Photos from Vacay

Malaika Arora is feeling all warm and cozy around beau Arjun Kapoor. The Bollywood couple has jetted off for a romantic European getaway to spend quality time with each other. Arjun and Malaika have been giving fans a visual tour of their outing via social media, including a series of lift selfies. On Tuesday night, Malaika displayed how she’s braving the chilly weather in Salsburgh, Scotland, with her boyfriend Arjun keeping her company. The new photos are from their lake expedition in a foreign land.

Malaika Arora wore a grey outfit which is layered by a black puffer jacket. With no makeup on, she smiles alongside beau Arjun who looks winter ready covered in a black jacket with a plain t-shirt underneath. Unlike Malaika who’s donning a cap, the Ishqzaade actor completes his look with a beanie. Cozy in love, the duo leans in for a series of romantic selfies which are set against the backdrop of a scenic lake. If the photos are anything to go by, it seems the Bollywood couple is making the most of their quality time together. “All warm and cozy, that’s how I feel around you Arjun Kapoor,” Malaika Arora captioned the post. Take a look at it here:

The new photos have garnered compliments from many industry friends including Sussanne Khan who commented, “Love you both tog.” Kareena Kapoor’s sister-in-law Saba Khan wrote, “That’s the way it’s meant to be.” Meanwhile, Anusha Dandekar flooded the comment section with a couple of red hearts emoticons.

Just two days ago, the Chhaiya Chhaiya fame dropped a string of stylish lift selfies alongside Arjun Kapoor. In the first photo, Malaika Arora looks gorgeous in an all-white layered-up ensemble, completely contrasting with the second picture which features her in an all-black blazer dress. The last picture comes with a shade of colour with the diva slaying in an oversized blue sweater. Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor’s style remains constant including a black jacket and a matching beanie. While sharing the photos, Malaika called it, “My liftie series.”

Malaika and Arjun, who have been dating for quite some time, made their relationship official back in 2019. In terms of work, the Ishqzaade star was last seen in the action-thriller Kuttey. He now has The Lady Killer in the pipeline. Meanwhile, Malaika Arora recently collaborated with musician Guru Randhawa in the music video of Tera Ki Khayal.

