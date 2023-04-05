Malaika Arora Brutally Trolled for Wearing 'Revealing' See-Through Dress at Event

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora has taken the internet by storm with her latest outfit. The actress recently attended the launch of Guru Randhawa’s music video ‘Tera Ki Khayal’ Mumbai and sent netizens into a frenzy.

Malaika, who always makes headlines for her daring and bold outfits, opted for a see-through sequined crop top and matching skirt at the event. While Malaika looked smoking hot in the glamorous ensemble, it didn’t go down well with a section of netizens who pointed out that the actress’ dress was “quite transparent".

A video of Malaika Arora from the launch event was shared by Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani on his Instagram account. The video has been grabbing a lot of attention on social media, with netizens trolling Malaika for her “revealing" outfit. One user wrote, “These people have ruined our culture." Another one commented, “Wow, what a fashion of wearing undergarments and coming to the shows."

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora, who is currently dating Arjun Kapoor, recently opened up about her plans to remarry. Malaika was previously married to Arbaaz Khan. The now-former couple was married for almost 18 years. Malaika and Arbaaz announced their split in 2016 and were officially divorced in 2017. Malaika and Arjun have been dating for a while now and are often subjected to questions about their impending marriage.

“Of course, I have thought about it. People think that I might be cynical about getting married again, but that’s far from true. I believe in the institution, I believe in love and companionship…all of it. I can’t answer when I will get married again, because I believe in leaving some aspects of one’s life as a surprise and not planning too much. Planning things constantly sucks the joy out of life,” she told Brides Today magazine.

