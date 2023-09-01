Malaika Arora Gets Emotional, Gives Son Arhaan Khan A Tight Hug As He Leaves For College; Watch

Malaika Arora was recently spotted dropping her son Arhaan at the airport. The young star kid is studying abroad and was here in India for his semester break. Before entering the gate, he gave the tightest hug to his mommy. The paparazzi captured them sharing a moment.

A video of the same has gone viral. One of the fans took to the comments section and wrote, “Without fail every time she comes to drop him.” Malaika indeed always comes to see off her son, every time, he leaves for college. She is often accompanied by her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan. Arbaaz and Malaika, even though have parted ways continue to co-parent their son.

Have a look at the video:

Back in 2022, in an interview with ETimes, Arbaaz was asked if there’s a different approach in parenting Arhaan when compared to Malaika and who’s more strict. He shared, “I don’t think she’s strict either, but I am definitely not as strict as Malaika. Honestly, Malaika is somebody who can pull him up a lot more than I do. She is strict, but she’s friendly and firm at the same time. She is a good mother.”

He added, “I’m a little indulgent as a father. I pamper Arhaan and I get swayed. I just like to please him for everything. He’s the only boy we have and the only child. I just want to see him get everything he wants and be happy. Sometimes that can be a little indulgent. It’s not a very good thing, though. But he’s a good boy. I don’t fear that Arhaan will misuse that little bit of stardom and extra attention. He’ll never take advantage of the extra things that I do for him.”

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan got married in 1998 and welcomed Arhaan in 2002. They parted ways in 2017 but have maintained a cordial bond with each other. They often meet to spend time with their son. Malaika is now dating Arjun Kapoor whereas Arbaaz is seeing Giorgia Andriani.