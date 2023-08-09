Malaika Arora Gets SCARED, Runs To Her Car As Paparazzi Chase Her; Video Goes Viral

Malaika Arora was seen getting scared and making a run for her car when she stepped out on Wednesday night. The actress was seen out and about, visiting a salon. She opted for a bright yellow shirt and a pair of shorts. The Chaiyya Chaiyya star was seen carrying a massive umbrella, protecting herself from the rains in Mumbai. As she made her way out of the salon, she was surrounded by a group of paparazzi.

In a video shared by a paparazzo, Malaika was seen struggling to find her way out. As she made her way out, a vehicle fell down and she got scared. As the crowd grew, Malaika ran towards her car. The video has now gone viral.

Malaika is often spotted making her way to her yoga sessions. She recently made the headlines for making her way to the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani premiere. Malaika stepped on the red carpet of the special screening wearing a plunging tube top, raising the monsoon temperatures. The star styled the black top with a oversized blazer and pants, making her look like an absolutely boss lady! She was joined by son Arhaan Khan, who was an assistant director in the movie.

She had joined by Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, anbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar, Malaika Arora, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Shweta Bachchan, and Abhishek Bachchan, among others, at the screening.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Malaika Arora recently appeared in the music video titled Tera Ki Khayal with Guru Randhawa. Additionally, her show - Moving In With Malaika was also released earlier which offered viewers an exclusive look into her life. The series is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.