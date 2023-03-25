Actress Malaika Arora was brutally trolled by social media users after her recent spotting with her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. Malaika and Arjun came together on the red carpet for a fashion event on Friday night, looking absolutely gorgeous. While Arjun looked dapper in his tuxedo, Malaika turned heads in her black gown. The couple posed for the cameras before they made their way to the fashion awards show.

Although their outfits had the internet impressed, a section of social media users trolled Malaika for holding her breath and sucking in her tummy for pictures. Watching a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, several social media users felt that the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl held back her breath to look thinner in the pictures.

Many took to the comments section to share their observation, trolling her for sucking her tummy in. “She trying to draw her tummy in real hard. Anyway beautiful," a social media user wrote. “Y she’s holding her breath?" asked another. “Kithna peat kich kar rakh rahi hai 😂😂," mocked a third social media user. “why? Phet kyu dba rhi h bhai,,,abhi kitna tirchha hona hai," a fourth user wrote. “She’s not even breathing let her go," a fifth user said.

Malaika and Arjun were spotted together after a while. The couple has been busy with their individual work. While Malaika was seen travelling through the country for various fashion shows and other commitments, Arjun was busy with the filming of his upcoming movies. He was last seen in Kuttey, which released earlier this year.

Besides posing together, Arjun was also seen greeting Ajay Devgn on the red carpet of the event. They even posed for a few pictures together before making their way into the event.

