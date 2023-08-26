Malaika Arora Shares Cryptic Post Amid Breakup Rumours With Arjun Kapoor, 'Change Is The Law...'

Amid her breakup rumours with Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora took to her Instagram stories on Saturday morning and shared a cryptic message. The note talked about ‘change’ and not longing for the past. “Change is the law of life. And those who look only to the past or present are certain to miss the future," the quote shared by Malaika read.

Malaika Arora’s cryptic post comes hours after it was reported that the diva has unfollowed the actor’s family members on social media. Malaika has reportedly unfollowed Arjun’s sisters Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor on Instagram. Not only this, she is now not following Arjun’s father Boney Kapoor and his brother Anil Kapoor. However, it should also be noted that Malaika is still following the Ek Villain Returns actor on Instagram.

For the unversed, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor’s breakup rumours made headlines after netizens noticed that the Bollywood diva neither commented nor liked Arjun’s latest social media pictures. While the two have not issued any official statement regarding their alleged breakup as of now, it was recently claimed that Arjun is now dating Kusha Kapila. The two recently attended a party at Karan Johar’s residence when their group pictures also went viral on social media.

However, the Masaba Masaba 2 actress recently shared a message on her Instagram broadcast channel and rubbished all such rumours. She shared that such claims have taken a toll on her mother’s mental health too. “Roz apne baare mein itni bakwas padh kar mujhe apna khud see ek format introduction karwana padega," Kusha wrote and then added, “Every time I read sh*it about myself I just hope and pray ki meri mummy na padh le yeh aab. unki social life has taken a big hit." Kusha was previously married to Zorawar Ahluwalia. They announced their separation in June this year.