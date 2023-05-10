CHANGE LANGUAGE
Malaika Arora Is Surely Ageing Backwards! Her DAMN HOT Pics In Red Gown Are Proof
1-MIN READ

Malaika Arora Is Surely Ageing Backwards! Her DAMN HOT Pics In Red Gown Are Proof

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: May 10, 2023, 18:22 IST

Mumbai, India

Malaika Arora looks drop-dead gorgeous in latest pics. (Photos: Instagram)

Malaika Arora looks drop-dead gorgeous in latest pics. (Photos: Instagram)

Malaika Arora has repeatedly proved that she can slay any outfit with her style. Check out her latest pics here.

Who can believe that Malaika Arora is the mother of a 20-year-old? Each time the actress drops pictures on social media, she leaves everyone completely stunned. Needless to say, Malaika has repeatedly proved that she can slay any outfit with her style.

On Wednesday too, Malaika took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of drop-dead gorgeous pictures. In these clicks, she can be seen posing in a sexy red gown with a plunging neckline. She tied her hair into a neat bun and simply accessorised her look with silver earrings. She opted for glam makeup and looked prettiest as always.

The pictures have once again left netizens wondering if Malaika Arora is ageing backward. Soon after Malaika shared the post on social media, fans rushed to the comment section complimenting her. “Your fitness is so admirable," one of the users wrote. Another user shared, “Self love is very important in today’s time ❤️ You are an inspiration to all of us."

Meanwhile, earlier today, Malaika was also snapped with her son, Arhaan. In the video that surfaced online, Malaika was seen sporting a white colour tank top which she paired with black joggers pant. She was also accompanied by her son who also looked dapper in black. If reports are to be believed, Arhaan surprised his mother as he went to the gym to pick her up. Watch the video here:

top videos

    On the work front, Malaika Arora recently appeared in the music video titled Tera Ki Khayal with Guru Randhawa. Additionally, her show - Moving In With Malaika was also released earlier which offered viewers an exclusive look into her life. The series is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

    first published:May 10, 2023, 18:22 IST
    last updated:May 10, 2023, 18:22 IST