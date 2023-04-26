Malaika Arora Looks Breathtakingly Gorgeous In Backless Black Gown, Netizens Call Her 'Stunning'

If there is one actress who never fails to disappoint us all with her gorgeous looks, then it is obviously Malaika Arora. She has repeatedly proved that she can slay any outfit with her style. On Monday night too, Malaika caught everyone’s attention as she attended an event in Dubai.

For the event, Malaika sported a backless black gown that had a silver floral print on it. She kept her hair open and decided to ditch accessories. Needless to say, Malaika looked smoking hot in the attire.

Soon after the video of Malaika Arora was shared online, several fans rushed to the comment section to shower love on their favourite actress. While some praised her look, others wondered if she is aging backward. “Omg.. Mam.. U look. .. So so… Stunning in a black.. ❤️.. Outfit," one of the fans wrote. “Oh godddd how can someone be so stunning in this age," commented another user. A third comment read, “Look stunning in this outfit". Several other users also dropped red heart and fire emojis in the comment section.

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora was recently vacationing in Austria along with her beau Arjun Kapoor when their pictures sent Instagram into a frenzy. From solo shots in the picturesque background to selfies with Arjun, Malaika Arora’s Instagram handle is filled with glimpses from their exotic vacation.

On the work front, Malaika Arora recently appeared in the music video titled Tera Ki Khayal with Guru Randhawa. Additionally, her show - Moving In With Malaika was also released earlier which offered viewers an exclusive look into her life. The series is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

