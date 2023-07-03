Malaika Arora Looks Chic In A Yellow Colour Dress As She Gets Papped In the City; Watch

Malaika Arora recently grabbed everyone’s attention as she stepped out in the city donning a vibrant yellow dress. The paparazzi were quick to capture her stylish appearance, and the video of her outing has been making rounds on social media platforms.

Known for her impeccable fashion sense, Malaika effortlessly pulled off the chic yellow short dress. The dress featured frills. The vibrant yellow hue perfectly complemented her makeup. She tied her hair in a bun style. As soon as the video was shared, fans complimented her look. One of the fans wrote, “Doll lagrai hai malai”. Another wrote, “Look amazing in this outfit.” Malaika was even seen posing for the shutterbugs while heading towards her car.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Malaika often grabs headlines for her gym look. She is fitness enthusiast and never misses her yoga classes. Recently, a video from Arjun Kapoor’s birthday bash went viral on social media. The video showed Malaika dancing to her iconic song Chhaiya Chhaiya at the birthday bash. She can be seen dancing like there’s no tomorrow, bringing the house down on her boyfriend’s special day. The actress is famous for her popular dance tracks including Gur Naalo Ishq Mitha, Maahi Ve, Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali and Pandey Ji Seeti.

On the personal front, Malaika and Arjun’s relationship is often targeted by trolls. Only recently, she was trolled after she shared a semi-nude picture of Arjun on her social media handle. Arjun had also slammed a media report from November 2022 for claiming that Malaika was pregnant with his child. The report also suggested that the couple visited London in October 2022 when they allegedly announced their pregnancy to close ones. Arjun mentioned how deeply it had affected him.