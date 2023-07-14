Malaika Arora Looks Cool In Stylish Co-ord Set As She Shares Photos From Baku Trip; Check Here

Malaika Arora is known as the glamorous Bollywood actress and style icon of Bollywood. There have been many times when she has left her fans awestruck with her fashion sense and today once again she has done it with her latest photos shared from her Baku trip. The diva looked stunning in a trendy co-ord set.

In the series of photos, Malaika Arora can be seen exploring the picturesque streets of Baku, Azerbaijan. Her stylish brown colour co-ord set, consisting of a top and matching pants, perfectly complemented her look. She completed her look with heavy makeup and red colour lipstick. Her hair was left open. Well, in other pictures she was seen having a good time with her friends. Many fans complimented her and called her beautiful. One of the fans wrote, “Sach me tum kitna khubsurat ho na kas ham bhi dekh pata.” Sharing the photos, Malaika wrote, “Day 1 #baku photo dump ….. my kinda perfect day @azerbaijanairlinesindia #makinmemories #sightseeing #food#shopping.”

Take a look at the photos here:

Last night she was captured with her beau Arjun Kapoor and son. All three were seen enjoying good time before she heads out of Mumbai. Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been dating for a long time now. Their relationship is often targeted by trolls. Recently, Arjun slammed a media report from November 2022 for claiming that Malaika was pregnant with his child. The report had suggested that the couple visited London in October 2022 when they allegedly announced their pregnancy to close ones. Arjun slammed the report and mentioned it deeply affected him.

On the work front, Malaika Arora recently appeared in the music video titled Tera Ki Khayal with Guru Randhawa. Additionally, her show - Moving In With Malaika was also released earlier which offered viewers an exclusive look into her life. The series is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.