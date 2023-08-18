Malaika Arora Looks Effortlessly Glam In Shades Of Pink And Blue As She Gets Papped At The Airport; Watch

Known for having a noteworthy approach towards fashion, Malaika Arora always manages to make heads turn with her sartorial choices. And having said that, her airport looks often become the talk of the town. Right from embracing casual dresses, formals and traditional attires, she aces it all. Recently, she looked all things fabulous in shades of pink and blue.

Embracing the season of summers and monsoon, Disha kept to comfy in a linen pink cotton shirt which she teamed with a blue denims. With her wavy locks left loose, the actress completed her look with black shades and white sneakers. She waved at the paparazzi before entering the terminal.

Have a look at the video:

Earlier in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the actress opened about being criticised for her outfits and said that women are always judged for their hemlines and necklines. She said that she was questioned about her clothing ‘all the time’. “A woman is always judged by the length of her skirt or the plunge of her neckline… I cannot live my life according to what people have to say about my hemline or my neckline. Dressing is a very personal choice. You may think a certain way but it may not be for me. I cannot dictate it to anybody and everybody. My personal choices should be my personal choices and vice-versa so I cannot sit in judgement and say, ‘Oh, why are you dressing a certain way?’” she said.

Earlier in an interview the actress was also asked about her style ritual, to which she said, ‘My style ritual would be, to keep it simple. Don’t over-accessorise. Try and stick to the basics and staples in your wardrobe.’

Meanwhile, on the work front, Malaika Arora recently appeared in the music video titled Tera Ki Khayal with Guru Randhawa. Additionally, her show - Moving In With Malaika was also released earlier which offered viewers an exclusive look into her life. The series is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.