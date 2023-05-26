CHANGE LANGUAGE
Malaika Arora Looks Sexy In a Sheer Outfit, Stuns All With Her 'Paani Wala Dance'; Hottest Video Ever
1-MIN READ

Malaika Arora Looks Sexy In a Sheer Outfit, Stuns All With Her 'Paani Wala Dance'; Hottest Video Ever

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: May 26, 2023, 22:08 IST

Mumbai, India

Malaika Arora's latest photoshoot has left netizens wondering if she is ageing backwards. (Photo: Screengrab from Dabboo Ratnani's video)

Malaika Arora never fails to impress all with her hot looks and this latest video of the actress is setting fire on social media. Check out.

Malaika Arora is surely ageing backwards and there is no doubt about it. Who can believe that the Bollywood is a mother of a 20-year-old? Each time she drops a picture on social media or makes a stylish public appearance, she leaves everyone completely stunned.

On Friday too, popular photographer Dabboo Ratnani shared a video on his Instagram handle which featured none other than, Malaika Arora. In the clip, the actress was seen enjoying sometime in a pool. She sported a sheer grey outfit and looked hottest as ever. The video also shared several glimpses of Malaika’s photoshot in which she flaunted her curves. It will surely leave you gasping for breath. Check out the video here:

Soon after the video was shared online, several users reacted to it and complimented the actress. While one of the users called her ‘stunning’, another wrote, ‘beautiful doll’. Several other fans also wrote, ‘hot’ and ‘gorgeous’ in the comment section. One of the users also called Malaika’s pool time, ‘paani wala dance’.

Earlier this month, Malaika also shared another series of drop-dead gorgeous pictures on her Instagram handle in which she was seen posing in a sexy red gown with a plunging neckline. She tied her hair into a neat bun and simply accessorised her look with silver earrings. She opted for glam makeup and looked prettiest as always. Check out the pictures here:

On the work front, Malaika Arora recently appeared in the music video titled Tera Ki Khayal with Guru Randhawa. Additionally, her show - Moving In With Malaika was also released earlier which offered viewers an exclusive look into her life. The series is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Chirag Sehgal, Sub Editor at News18, covers Bollywood, television and K-pop group BTS.
first published:May 26, 2023, 22:08 IST
last updated:May 26, 2023, 22:08 IST