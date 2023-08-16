Malaika Arora Looks Stunning In Comfy Athleisure, Gets Papped Outside Yoga Class; Watch

Malaika Arora is one of the fit-looking actresses. She has always given us major fitness goals and also ensures that she does not miss her fitness session. Well, the actress is extremely vocal about Yoga and often gets clicked outside the class. Today, Malaika turned heads as she stepped out in a casual yet stunning athleisure ensemble. The paparazzi were quick to capture her effortless style as she emerged from a yoga class.

In the video, shared by Viral Bhayani, Malaika is seen wearing grey colour athleisure and walking for her class. The ensemble was completed with a black colour cap and she left her hair open. As she stepped out of her yoga class, Malaika exuded a sense of post-workout radiance, her skin glowing with a healthy flush. Fans praised Malaika’s fashion sense.

Watch the viral video here:

Recently, Malaika was brutally trolled after a video of her eating at a restaurant surfaced online. In the video, she was served a thaali with puris and an array of dishes around it. While Malaika tried to dig into the food, she appeared to be hesitant to eat. She was seen trying one of the side dishes in the video. The video found its way to Reddit, where Malaika is getting trolled. Many took to the comments to object towards food being wasted. They also questioned why Malaika ordered the food if she wasn’t going to eat it. “That’s very rude! She shouldn’t have called people to film her if she only wanted to pretend to eat and waste an entire portion of what I’m sure is perfectly tasty food!" a comment read.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Malaika Arora recently appeared in the music video titled Tera Ki Khayal with Guru Randhawa. Additionally, her show - Moving In With Malaika was also released earlier which offered viewers an exclusive look into her life. The series is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.