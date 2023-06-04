CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Zara Hatke Zara BachkeSchool Of Lies ReviewMumbaikar ReviewSpider Man ReviewUrvashi Rautela
Home » Movies » Malaika Arora Looks Vision In All White Co-ord Set, Gets Papped With Her Friend; See Photos
1-MIN READ

Malaika Arora Looks Vision In All White Co-ord Set, Gets Papped With Her Friend; See Photos

Curated By: Akriti Anand

News18.com

Last Updated: June 04, 2023, 17:12 IST

Mumbai, India

Malaika Arora spotted with her friend last night

Malaika Arora spotted with her friend last night

Malaika Arora was looking gorgeous in stylish yet comfortable outfit as she steps out in the city.

Malaika Arora, who has been trending in the news after she shared a semi-nude picture of her beau Arjun Kapoor, never fails to impress fans with her impeccable fashion sense and her recent appearance was no exception. She was spotted in a comfortable while colour outfit as she step out with her friend for a dinner date last night.

Coming back to Malaika, she was surely looking like a vision in a white colour loose flared pants which she paired with the same colour sleeveless shirt style top. To complete with look, the actress opted for subtle makeup and applied a red colour lipstick. Her hair was left open. As she was heading towards the car, Malaika posed for the shutterbugs with a smile and also indulged in some selfies with fans.

Take a look at the photos here:

RELATED NEWS

Recently, she was also spotted with her son Arhaan. She opted for a simple black outfit with white sneakers and looked gorgeous as ever. The actress tied her hair into a bun, ditched makeup, and wore a beige wristwatch.

Arjun Kapoor recently opened up about how the actress’ pregnancy rumours earlier this year affected him. “I think it gets people to pay attention because that’s been building for a while. Listen, we are actors, our personal life is not always very private. There is a certain amount that exists and you have to be okay with it already joining the profession. There might be that element that remains but I think we rely on you all to reach the audience. We need you all to be at least cognizant of the fact that we are human beings," Arjun said.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been dating for quite some time now. They made their relationship official back in 2019. Earlier, Malaika was married to Arbaaz Khan with whom she shares her son, Arhaan. The two parted ways in 2017.

Tags:
  1. Arhaan
  2. arjun kapoor
  3. bollywood
  4. Malaika Arora
first published:June 04, 2023, 16:12 IST
last updated:June 04, 2023, 17:12 IST