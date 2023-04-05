Malaika Arora Makes BIG Confession on 2nd Wedding Plan, Says ‘I Thought About Marrying Again But...’

Actress Malaika Arora, who is currently dating Arjun Kapoor, opened up about her plans to remarry. Malaika was previously married to Arbaaz Khan. The now-former couple was married for almost 18 years. Malaika and Arbaaz announced their split in 2016 and were officially divorced in 2017. Malaika and Arjun have been dating for a while now and are often subjected to questions about their plans to marry.

While Malaika and Arjun are taking things slow, Malaika confessed in a new interview that the thought of getting married again has crossed her mind but she cannot answer questions about her second wedding for she believes in leaving some aspects of her life as a surprise.

“Of course, I have thought about it. People think that I might be cynical about getting married again, but that’s far from true. I believe in the institution, I believe in love and companionship…all of it. I can’t answer when I will get married again, because I believe in leaving some aspects of one’s life as a surprise and not planning too much. Planning things constantly sucks the joy out of life,” she told Brides magazine.

“It might sound cliché, but when I was very young, someone said to me that a relationship is like a plant. You plant the seed and you have to water it for it to grow… So a relationship is no different, you can’t resort to shortcuts or quick fixes. It is important to understand and appreciate each other…to communicate well, but we often forget to do that. I feel partners should also be able to enjoy each other’s silence as well as have shared interests. Acceptance without the ego tussle is important,” she added.

While a wedding doesn’t seem to be on the cards right now for Malaika and Arjun, they are in a happy place together. They often share posts to show their love and support for each other. Just recently, Arjun shared his reaction to Malaika’s new song Tera hi Khayal with Guru Randhawa.

