Malaika Arora Opts For Cool Black Colour Casuals As She Gets Papped In The City; Watch

Malaika Arora never fails to impress fans with her fashion sense. She surely makes everyone’s head turn whenever steps out and today was no different day. The actress was spotted in the city exuding her signature charm while donning a cool black casual ensemble.

In the video, shared by Viral Bhayani, Malaika is seen wearing an all-black casual outfit. Her choice of attire showcased her ability to make a statement with minimalistic fashion. The diva was seen donning a comfortable black sweatshirt, paired with stylish black trousers that accentuated her toned figure. She completed the look with a cap. Before entering the car, the actress also poses for shutterbugs.

Watch the video here:

Recently, a video from Arjun Kapoor’s birthday bash went viral on social media. The video showed Malaika dancing to her iconic song Chhaiya Chhaiya at the birthday bash. She can be seen dancing like there’s no tomorrow, bringing the house down on her boyfriend’s special day.

Malaika, known for her dance moves, has never shied away from breaking into impromptu jigs. Not long back, her performance on ‘Ram Chahe Leela’ on the sets of India’s Best Dancer went viral. Malaika is famous for her popular dance tracks including Gur Naalo Ishq Mitha, Maahi Ve, Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali and Pandey Ji Seeti.

On the personal front, Malaika and Arjun’s relationship is often targeted by trolls. Only recently, she was trolled after she shared a semi-nude picture of Arjun on her social media handle. Arjun had also slammed a media report from November 2022 for claiming that Malaika was pregnant with his child. The report had also suggested that the couple visited London in October 2022 when they allegedly announced their pregnancy to close ones. Arjun mentioned how deeply it had affected him.