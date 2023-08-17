Malaika Arora Picks A Semi-Formal White Dress For AP Dhillon’s Docuseries Screening

Malaika Arora is a complete stunner when it comes to unique ensembles. Be it a red-carpet event or an evening with friends, Malaika never fails to make heads turn. Something similar happened when she stepped out in a gorgeous white dress to celebrate AP Dhillon’s upcoming Prime Video India docuseries AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind in Mumbai last night. The all-white ensemble featured a dhoti finish and a collared neckline. She accessorised her outing with striking rings, a delicate necklace, a studded black sling bag. For her makeup, she went for darkened brows, glossy berry-toned lips, rouged cheeks, dazzling highlighter, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, and subtle eye shadow. Lastly, she styled her tresses in a centre-parted open look.

Fans were in awe of Maliaka's semi-formal party OOTD.

Meanwhile, the screening of the docuseries was attended by the who’s who of Bollywood and Punjabi industries. Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, Janhvi Kapoor’s best friend Orhan Awatramani, Mrunal Thakur, Harrdy Sandhu, Badshah, MC Stan, and other celebrities were among those who attended the event. The four-part docuseries follows AP Dhillon’s remarkable journey from Gurdaspur to Canada to become a renowned global music sensation, giving viewers a glimpse into his struggles and successes. AP Dhillon: First of a Kind will be released in India on August 18. It is backed by PASSION Pictures in collaboration with Wild Sheep Content and Run-Up Records.

On the work front, Malaika Arora recently appeared in the music video Tera Ki Khayal alongside Guru Randhawa.

She was also seen in the reality show Moving In With Malaika. The show, released last year, gave fans an intimate insight into her life. The show is available to watch on Disney+ Hotstar.