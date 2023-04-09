CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Movies » Malaika Arora Reacts After Ritesh Sidhwani Tries To Hold Her Hand, Awkward Video Goes Viral
1-MIN READ

Malaika Arora Reacts After Ritesh Sidhwani Tries To Hold Her Hand, Awkward Video Goes Viral

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

Last Updated: April 09, 2023, 11:52 IST

Mumbai, India

Malaika Arora and Ritesh Sidhwani's awkward video is now going viral. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)

Malaika Arora and Ritesh Sidhwani's awkward video is now going viral. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)

Malaika Arora was put in an awkward spot after Ritesh Sidhwani tried to hold her hand. He confused her for his wife Dolly. Watch the video here.

Producer Ritesh Sidhwani was seen trying to hold Malaika Arora’s hand after he confused her for his wife Dolly Sidhwani in a new video. The trio was seen leaving a party when the incident took place. The awkward moment, shared by Instant Bollywood on Instagram, seems to have taken place earlier this week.

In the video, Malaika Arora was joined by Ritesh and Dolly. They were briefly stopped by the paparazzi for pictures. Ritesh was busy talking on the phone while he reached out for his wife’s hand. Given his distraction, he confused Malaika’s hand for Dolly’s hand and tried to hold it. However, soon enough he realised his mistake and caught Malaika’s hand.

While the trio held a straight face during the moment, they appeared to share a laugh in their car. Watch the video below:

For the party, Malaika had chosen a satin maxi dress for the night. The outfit featured a thigh-high slit and resonated with a cape look. Malaika’s outfit had a cape drape flowing over one shoulder. She completed her look with an embellished clutch, a pair of brown block heels, and a layered bracelet. The actress went for a minimal look with no makeup and pink lip colour. She kept her hair tied up in a bun.

Malaika made multiple appearances recently, including walking the carpet of the fashion gala hosted as a part of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). She was joined by her beau, actor Arjun Kapoor.

On the work front, Malaika Arora was last seen in her reality TV show, Moving in with Malaika, which streamed on Disney+Hotstar. She also appeared in a music video, Tera Ki Khayal with Guru Randhawa, receiving love from Arjun Kapoor.

first published:April 09, 2023, 11:48 IST
last updated:April 09, 2023, 11:52 IST