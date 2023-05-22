Malaika Arora Runs Away From Cameras After Her Yoga Session, Leaves Internet Confused; Watch

Malaika Arora, known for her fitness, recently left the internet buzzing after a video of her went viral. She, who had just finished a yoga session, was caught on camera making a hasty exit, seemingly avoiding the paparazzi. The incident left fans and netizens puzzled.

In the video, shared by Viray Bhayani, the actress can be seen coming out of her yoga classes. She is wearing black colour jogger pants and a crop top. She is rushing towards her car and looks like she is trying to escape from the scorching heat. Some netizens speculated that Malaika Arora’s sudden departure might be due to her desire for privacy after a rigorous workout session. One of the fans wrote, “Dhoop main nikla na karo roop ki rani….” Another wrote, “Bhag kyu rahi ho.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Recently, the actress made headlines after a few girls tried to block her way and asked her to give them “something." Malaika politely refused, but the girls continued to follow her. A user wrote, “This is wrong. These kids shouldn’t behave like this." Another commented, “This is not fair. You can’t harass someone." “These kids always torture each and every celebrities… if they really want to sell their stuffs they can sell it anywhere but purposely just sake of the camera they do such things," a third user said.

Meanwhile, Malaika is in a happy zone as her son Arhaan Khan is in the town. Recently, Arhaan surprised his mother as he went to the gym to pick her up. Malaika is currently dating Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor.

On the work front, Malaika Arora recently appeared in the music video titled Tera Ki Khayal with Guru Randhawa. Additionally, her show - Moving In With Malaika was also released earlier which offered viewers an exclusive look into her life. The series is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.