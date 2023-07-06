Malaika Arora Rushes To Her Father As He Gets Hospitalised, Helps Mom Joyce Arora To Get Into Car

Malaika Arora’s father is hospitalised in Mumbai. On Thursday, the actress was snapped visiting her dad in hospital. She was also accompanied by her mother Joyce Polycarp. In a video that surfaced online, Malaika was seen getting out of the hospital after meeting her father. However, details regarding her father’s health condition and illness are not known as of now.

In April last year, Malaika Arora was also hospitalised after her car met with an accident on the expressway at Khopoli, Maharashtra. The actress was returning from Pune after attending a fashion show. Later in December, the Bollywood diva recalled the horrific accident during her show ‘Moving In With Malaika’ and said, “I don’t think there is anything in my life that shook me the way that moment and that incident did. I was pretty badly banged up actually. Can you imagine that it was a stationary car? A bus full of people lost control and rammed into our car.”

“In that moment, I thought I was disfigured. I thought I had lost my sight because I couldn’t see anything for a couple of hours. There were so many glass shards in my eyes and there was blood. So, I couldn’t see. I genuinely thought that I wouldn’t survive. I may not see Arhaan (son) again,” she added.

Malaika Arora is known for her superhit songs including Chaiyya Chaiyya from the 1995 movie Bombay and Munni Badnaam Hui from the 2010 movie Dabangg among others. She has also been a judge of several reality shows including India’s Best Dancer, India’s Got Talent and Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa among others. However, she will not be a part of the upcoming season of India’s Got Talent and is rather replaced by Shilpa Shetty.