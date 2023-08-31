Malaika Arora Says 'Bus Bus' After Paparazzi Follow Her Into a Restaurant, Video Goes Viral

Malaika Arora had to stop paparazzi from filming her when she stepped out for a dinner with her son, Arhaan Khan. The diva, who was in the news for her rumoured break up, was seen making her way to a restaurant in Mumbai’s Bandra neighbourhood on Wednesday night. The diva was spotted with Arhaan and a friend. In a video shared by a paparazzo, Malaika was seen wearing a comfy pair of pants with a crop top. She completed her look with a cap.

In the video, Malaika was seen zooming past the restaurant she and Arhaan were supposed to dine at. While Arhaan was already there, Malaika appeared lost. Fortunately, she noticed Arhaan and made her way back to the restaurant. While she made her way in, the paparazzi followed her to get a closer look at her. Malaika had to put an end to it by requesting to stop. “Bus, bus," she was heard saying.

While Malaika was having dinner with her son, her beau Arjun Kapoor was seen spending Wednesday night with his family. Arjun was spotted celebrating Raksha Bandhan with his sisters. Taking to Instagram, Arjun shared a photo revealing he joined Anshula Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor for the Rakhi celebrations. Sharing the photo, Arjun wrote, “The last of the rakhi mohicans !!! Raksha Bandhan sans a few major players from the clan who were missed…"

Arjun and Malaika were subjected to break up rumours recently. It was claimed that Arjun and Malaika had broken up and Arjun was dating Kusha. However, they shut down dating rumours by stepping out on Sunday for a lunch and dinner date.

Meanwhile, Kusha also clarified that there is no truth in these rumours. She shared a message on her Instagram broadcast channel and said that such claims have taken a toll on her mother’s mental health too. “Roz apne baare mein itni bakwas padh kar mujhe apna khud see ek format introduction karwana padega," Kusha wrote and then added, “Every time I read sh*it about myself I just hope and pray ki meri mummy na padh le yeh aab. unki social life has taken a big hit."