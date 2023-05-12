Malaika Arora Seemingly Gets IRRITATED As a Pap Almost Bumps Into Her; Watch Video Video

Malaika Arora is the epitome of fashion and fitness. The stunning model and dancer is known to exude glamour with her immaculate sense of style. More often than not, the Bollywood diva can be spotted rocking a classy gym look whenever she ventures out for a quick workout sesh. She is also equally popular among her admirers. Maintaining that trajectory, Malaika was papped at a clinic recently.

In a paparazzi video shared by Viral Bhayani, Malaika Arora was seen making her way through a hoard of photographers and videographers. When one of them accidentally tripped and almost bumped into Malaika, the actress turned and presumably asked the individual to be careful. She was dressed in a casual white top and baggy light brown coloured pants. She paired it with black sunglasses and white sneakers.

Reacting to the clip, one of the netizens wrote, “Ek toh khud bulate hai, upar se attitude!" Another one commented, “Inhe inki life kyu nahi jeene de rahe?" Someone else said,

“Humesha troll hone waali cheez!" A netizen also asked, “Ye scripted tha?"

Malaika Arora is known for her fitness regime and is often spotted heading to the gym or practicing yoga. She has been often clicked at the gym and yoga center. Apart from this, the actress was recently on vacation with her beau Arjun Kapoor. The lovebirds were seen roaming in Berlin. They shared a lot of pictures on social media. Malaika and Arjun have been dating each other for a while now. They are often spotted together at events and outings. They also share photos of each other on their social media handles, giving their fans a glimpse of their personal lives.

On the work front, Malaika Arora recently appeared in the music video titled Tera Ki Khayal with Guru Randhawa. Additionally, her show - Moving In With Malaika was also released earlier which offered viewers an exclusive look into her life. The series is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.