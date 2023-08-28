Sexy! Malaika Arora Raises Heat as She Flaunts Cleavage During Date With Arjun, Hot Video Goes Viral

Malaika Arora raised temperatures when she stepped out for a date night with Arjun Kapoor amid breakup rumours. The diva was spotted wearing a sexy power suit as she stepped out with her beau on Sunday night. In videos shared by paparazzo, Malaika turned heads as she ditched the shirt and wore just a white plunging neckline blazer and a pair of matching pants. She took the hot outfit a notch higher by sporting a matching white bralette. She completed the look by tying her hair up into a neat ponytail and carrying a black and white bag.

On the other hand, Arjun kept things casual. He was seen wearing a grey hoodie with a pair of black pants. He sported his statement cap and completed his look with a pair of sunglasses. Arjun ensured that Malaika was safely seated in the car before he joined her and they left the venue together. Watch the video below:

Arjun and Malaika were seen on a lunch date as well on Sunday afternoon. The couple’s latest appearance assured fans that they are still together. Earlier in the weekend, it was claimed that Arjun and Malaika had broken up. Many fans noticed that the couple had not commented or reacted to each others’ social media posts in a while now. To top it off, a Reddit user noticed that Malaika unfollowed Arjun’s sisters, Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. They also noticed that she unfollowed Arjun’s father Boney Kapoor and uncle Anil Kapoor.

It was also claimed that Arjun is dating Kusha Kapila, Masaba Masaba 2 actress and social media influencer, after his alleged split with Malaika. However, she cleared the air with a statement on Instagram. She shared a message on her Instagram broadcast channel and said that such claims have taken a toll on her mother’s mental health too. “Roz apne baare mein itni bakwas padh kar mujhe apna khud see ek format introduction karwana padega," Kusha wrote and then added, “Every time I read sh*it about myself I just hope and pray ki meri mummy na padh le yeh aab. unki social life has taken a big hit."